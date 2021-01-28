Quick and easy breakfasts that anyone can make

A nutritious beginning to your day

By far the most popular brand in oats, this one is a great breakfast treat that is wholesome and helps you maintain a healthy diet. These oats act as a blank canvas and you can dish up anything from sweet to savoury delicacies in a jiffy. Add them to cookies, bread or swap them for panko in savoury treats for an extra layer of crunch. Rich in dietary fibre, this breakfast meal helps you maintain weight and gives you a good source of protein. Suitable for people looking for a no-fuss breakfast that adds nutritional value to your meal.

Seasoned and flavoured to perfection

An Indian twist to the classic oats, this wholegrain oat option comes loaded with flavour. Ready in 3-5 minutes, your bowl is seasoned with carrots, onions and green peas. Delicious and comforting, just like the taste of home-cooked food, this one is high in fibre and protein that will keep you fuller for longer and also control your hunger pangs. This guilt-free meal is perfect for anyone who wants to keep a check on their weight but does not want to skip on the flavours.

Quick and Easy Snacking

Here's a quick and easy breakfast option for a tasty, nourishing start to your day. It is toasty, oven-baked and generously loaded with real almonds and candied cranberries. Naturally cholesterol-free, an easy way to relish this crunchy granola is with milk or as is. To spruce it up - Add 2 tablespoon of Greek yoghurt, one diced apple, a few diced peaches and garnish it with fresh blueberries and a drizzle of honey. Suitable for anyone who would like their breakfast to double as a day time snack that reduces cholesterol, improves digestion and keeps you full.

For fuss-free mornings

With no added preservatives, this quick and easy breakfast option is a perfect dose of nourishment that is high in Iron, Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B6 and Vitamin C. Slightly flattened, these corn grains are naturally cholesterol-free and gives you energy for a minimum of three hours. Top with fresh or dried fruits, nuts or cinnamon to enjoy the healthy and nutritious breakfast. This swift breakfast snack is suitable for someone who prefers a fuss-free breakfast without having to compromise on the nourishment.