For a fresh scent

This cologne is for those who wish to impress. The cologne captures the freshness of the deep blue sea and leaves you wanting more. The top notes of bergamot, pineapple and lavender are lively, bright, and clean. The bottom notes of tonks, sandalwood and pomarosa bring a spicy undertone that stays long after you're gone. The cologne contains no gas and stays on you longer than most deodorants. The presentation of the perfume is impressive, with an aqua coloured bottle inspired by the ocean depths and the chromed cap bringing you memories of ocean waves. Buy it to impress the ladies.

For a classic scent

This cologne is a musky fragrance for men with floral undertones. The top notes are carnation, lime, pepper and Amalfi lemon. Its middle notes are spices, lavender, amber and mint with base notes of musk and wood. The fragrance is perfect for those who enjoy the scent of musk. The colognes' musky fragrance and notes can be overpowering if overdone, a few light sprays are all you really need. The simplistic design of the bottle masks the complicated fragrance of the cologne. Buy it if you’re someone who likes a classic and distinct scent.

For the party animal

This perfume is for those who love the nightlife. The perfume has top notes of lemon, bergamot and rosemary. Middle notes are carnation, cedarwood and rose with bottom notes of vetiver, sandalwood and amber. The intense, woody fragrance will mask body odour and keep you smelling great even if you're dancing the night away. The perfume is to be directly sprayed onto the skin for the best results. The black body with chrome top expresses the intent of the perfume. Buy it if you love to party and have an active nightlife.

For the sophisticated gentleman

This fragrance is for the modern gentleman. It combines woody and citrus notes to make a spicy blend that elevates your senses. The perfume has top notes of cardamom, black pepper and mandarin. Middle notes of Morrocan rose and Egyptian jasmine with base notes of white musk, vanilla, tonka beans, sandalwood and white chocolate. The perfume's musky undertone lingers to make your presence felt. The perfume ships in a 100ml glass bottle. The two-toned body of the bottle and silvery-grey cap is understated yet elegant. Buy it for formal occasions or meetings.