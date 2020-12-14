Quality box sets for easy storage

For easy maintenance

This 18 piece container set is an organizers dream. It comes in varied sizes to help you store everything from sugar to nuts. They are made of high-quality plastic which makes it safe and appropriate for long term use. These canisters are safe spacing and have an airtight seal to lock the crisp flavour of your food items. Its clear colour makes it easy to find what you need without any hassles. Easy to stack, these containers are an extremely practical choice for food storage with a touch of consistency.

Perfect for a variety of storage

Who doesn't love a high-quality set of containers that add symmetry to your kitchen organizing skills? These 20 pieces of containers should take care of all your daily essentials and your special mixes. They are clear with a light blue tint that makes it easy to identify your ingredients and are also microwave and freezer safe. Easy to clean and maintain these containers come with a twister lid for easy opening. Recommended for anyone who is looking for a fuss-free and mess-free organizer set.

To keep your pantry neat and organized

Upgrade your pantry organisation skills with this set of 4-jars. Perfect to store larger quantities, these jars can store up to 475ml of any ingredient that you use frequently. Made from high-grade plastic, they are clear so that you can access anything you need without opening every container. Whether you have a large or small pantry, these uncomplicated looking containers will help you organize your kitchen and pantry better, and also make your kitchen and pantry keep neat. Easy to clean, it's sturdy design is dishwasher safe. Perfect to store larger quantities of cereals, pulses, sugar or any dry ingredient.

A Break-resistant choice

A great set to start your kitchen upgrades, these containers are made from high- quality plastic that is safe to use for a longer duration. It comes with air-tight lids to keep your food fresh and prevent it from spilling. The containers are clear, have a transparent exterior body, are break resistant to withstand drops and falls. This 12 piece set is stackable for space saving storage, can store up to 250mls and is one size for easy maintenance. A great choice for everyday use.