Peppa pig puzzle

As the Peppa Pig show is most famous amongst kids of this generation. Frank has combined the cartoon with something fun-filled and interesting as it launches the Frank Peppa Pig 3 in 1 puzzle which is suitable for kids above 4 years of age. Collect all the pieces of the puzzle and complete it and as you are done enjoy the 3 amazing complete puzzles. This puzzle is hygiene protected and increases the motor and cognitive skills of your kid as they spend time off the screen and enjoy playing with Frank Peppa Pig 3 in 1 Puzzle.

Unicorn Puzzle

A fun magical puzzle CocoMoco Kids Outer Space Unicorn and Pony Jigsaw Puzzle is a Medium sized 2-in- 1 jigsaw puzzle with 30 jumbo pieces packaged in a tin box to help your child take the first step in forming puzzles. The puzzle doubles up for a fun-filled coloring activity on the back, which will help your child hone visual perception and to use motor skills. Brightly colored Unicorns and Ponies are designed to help your child imagine a magical world and create memories through the joy of a toy. This is a great return gift option packed in a cute reusable tin box!

Supermarket solving

WONDRBOX Supermarket Fruits Jigsaw Puzzle is a 12 piece jigsaw puzzle for kids age 3 and up, Size: 10x8 inches containing brightly colored fruits,vegetables,dairy and grocery puzzles which builds fine motor skills in your kids and also curated in a way that your child learns and creates memory through just playing and enjoying. Your child will start recognizing daily used food items very easily at a young age. This puzzle is made from 100% natural material making it safe for your child and comes in a reusable sturdy box. This set contains 4 puzzles.

No gap puzzle

JOYWOW Alphabet Jigsaw Puzzles Game is a mix of fun and education. The kids are guaranteed to remain occupied for hours together thanks to its attractive and colorful design. The puzzles are sure to improve your kid's hand-eye coordination, techniques for recognizing different colors and shapes, problem-solving skills, confidence and more. The puzzle is easy to carry, thus giving your kids complete entertainment wherever they go. It can be played independently or in the company of friends or family. Coming in a sturdy box, this puzzle is an exceptional gift for kids. Round out the hands-on play experience and give kids an engaging option for screen-free fun.