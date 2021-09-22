Keeps you protected

This bike helmet is available in 4 sizes. It is available in small to extra large sizes so, you are sure to find a helmet size that best fits you. The size you pick is crucial when choosing a helmet, as one that gives you a snug fit will protect you the best. This matt black helmet design with a golden coloured sticker running down the front give it a unique look that speedsters will love. In addition, we loved that the visor is crystal clear for maximum visual clarity during the day or night. Get this high-quality helmet to keep yourself safe on high-speed roads.

Stay safe on the road

This helmet has a full-face design to provide the best protection a helmet can offer. When buying a helmet, it's crucial to make sure that it's made from materials that can take a hard impact to prevent head injuries. This helmet has an outer shell made from Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene. The helmet can withstand a strong impact and is lightweight to give you a helmet that looks good and does its job of protecting you exceptionally well. If you're looking for a helmet for your daily commute or long-distance rides, this helmet will not disappoint.

Streamlined and stable at high speeds

If you have a high powered motorcycle and are used to travelling at high speeds, this helmet could be just what you need. It features an aerodynamic detachable spoiler to provide you with extra stability when riding on high-speed roads, and you can easily swap out the visor for a compatible, mirrored or smoked visor based on your preference or weather conditions. In addition, the helmet's design has been put through stringent safety tests to give you a product that meets the highest safety standards and makes safety a priority in every way. Buy this if you travel on highways and expressways during the day and night.

Perfectly built for sunny days

This helmet, with its front and rear cross-ventilation grills, keeps you looking and feeling pretty fantastic. In addition, its mercury visor is scratch-resistant and specifically designed to give you a clear visual experience. Commonly known as a mirrored visor because of its reflective finish, this kind of visor offers the best sun protection during hot sunny days, allowing you to enjoy your ride without stressing your eyes out. Buy this helmet for harsh sun conditions to keep your head cool and your eyes protected.