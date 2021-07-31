Great protection in a small package

This bike cover made of thick plastic material will protect your two-wheeler from dust, bird droppings and scratches. It has a nylon string and stitched eyehole at the base that allows for it to be tied together to securely cover the vehicle. Even in gusty conditions, the cover will not fly off your two-wheeler when tied down. The cover fits most of the popular two-wheelers in the market. Buy it to save on having to replace expensive bike parts caused by weather damage.

Rust protection you need

This two-wheeler cover is made of water-resistant material to protect your bike from moisture, rain and adverse weather conditions. The bike cover has a buckle lock that holds it in place when fastened to prevent it from flying off in strong winds. The cover is designed with pockets for your bike mirrors for a snug, sleek fit. It ships with a storage pouch for safekeeping when not in use to keep it dust-free. Buy it, so you save on having to repaint your vehicle due to rust.

Saving you trips to the garage

This bike cover is made from high-quality material to protect your two-wheeler from water damage and muck splattered by passing vehicles. The waterproof cover shields your two-wheeler's internal motor parts and gears from corrosion and dust. The abrasion-resistant material used makes it very durable and resistant to tearing. Practical and convenient to use, this cover is transparent so you can identify your bike even in parking lots crowded with other two-wheelers. Buy it to keep your expensive two-wheeler looking sparkling clean.

Quality protection with a premium look

Made from imported, high-quality fabric, this two-wheeler cover will protect your bike from all weather conditions. Leaving a bike parked out in the sun can lead to its paint job fading. This cover will provide the sun and heat protection your bike needs to keep its paint job looking brand new. The vehicle cover has a soft texture and will not leave any scratch marks on your vehicle when used. When not in use, the cover folds to a size that is easy for storage. Buy it to protect your two-wheeler from the harsh effects of the sun.