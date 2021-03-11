Protect your microwave with these premium covers

Keep dust away with this trendy cover

This trendy microwave oven cover is made using waterproof material to keep unwanted moisture away from your appliance. Besides being waterproof, the cover is all free of dust. The material ensures that your appliance is well maintained and durable without having to worry about dust or water seeping into the machine. Simply wipe the cover with a damp cloth to get rid of unwanted particles. The cover comes with two zippers in the front so that you can enclose your microwave completely when it is not in use. Suitable for 28 Litre Convection Microwave Oven.

Elegant design that fits perfectly

This is a full coverage microwave cover. It protects your appliance from all sides and comes with two front zippers for added protection and maintenance from dust, scratches, stains, and unwanted particles. The material used to design this cover is thick and will last you long enough. The design is super trendy and will match almost any kitchen decor seamlessly. It fits your machine like a glove. Available in options for microwaves of different sizes, this one is suitable for 20, 23, 25 and 30 Ltr microwaves.

Two layers of protection for appliance durability

If you like modern designs that add an extra dose of cuteness to your kitchen then this cover is the one for you. It comes with a black and white zig-zag design and four spacious pockets that give you plenty of storage space for small or lightweight accessories. Made using high-quality fabric that is breathable, wear-resistant, durable, this microwave cover comes with two layers of protective cover. One is a PVC water-resistant sheet while the top layer is designed using high GSM material. This free-size funky cover is suitable for almost any microwave.

A durable cover with high-quality fabric and zippers

This printed polyester microwave cover looks absolutely fabulous in even the simplest kitchen setup. Its smart design is covered in print on top and sides while the back comes with a breathable net fabric to ensure that your microwave doesn't heat up excessively and there is plenty of ventilation for the appliance. The glass front is protected with two heavy-duty zippers that can be easily opened when the appliance is in use. It can fit on almost all major brands of a microwave with a maximum of 30 Ltrs capacity.