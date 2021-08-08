Durable with a premium finish

Crafted from high-quality materials, and comes with robust zippers, sturdy fittings and fine stitching, which gives it a premium look. If you follow a vegan lifestyle, you'll appreciate that it comes with a fake leather outer and a polyester lining inside. In addition, it features multiple spacious compartments along with a dedicated laptop sleeve, so you can effortlessly carry notebook computers up to 15.6-inches in size. You also have the flexibility to carry it as a briefcase or sling it across your shoulder using the included strap.

For a stylish and long-lasting laptop bag, this one has our vote.

For safety and easy organisation

Designed to be lightweight and convenient to use, this bag has a lot to offer. The interior features a dedicated computer pocket that can accommodate laptops with up to 17.3-inch screens. Made from high-grade polyester fabric, this bag has a classy look and offers superior protection. The outside has a zippered compartment with multiple pockets, so you can keep smaller items organised, and a back pocket that's ideal for keeping your phone or credit cards accessible.

Ideal for travelling with a large laptop, we highly recommend buying this bag to keep it safe.

For quality and versatility

Created using high-quality leather, this bag can withstand the bustle of a daily commute is ideal for college or work. The spacious interior has a separate compartment for your laptop and has pockets for your smartphone, wallet and pen case. You won't have to worry about your device during a bumpy bus ride as this bag features an 8mm foam padding. It also has outer pockets on the front and back so you can conveniently store items like charging cables and CDs.

If you're looking for a multipurpose laptop bag that's attractive and long-lasting, pick this one.

Classic look with enhanced security

Crafted from PU leather, this bag has a premium and sophisticated look. Roomy enough for all your important files, documents, and computer, this briefcase-style laptop bag is a perfect blend of practicality and convenience. Inside the lid, you'll find several pockets that can help you keep your work essentials neat and organised. It comes equipped with a comfortable padded handle, and to keep your belongings safe, it also has a combination lock.

If you're looking for an attache-style laptop bag, choose this one.