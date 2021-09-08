Dependable germ protection

Manufactured by a company known for its quality hygiene products, this hand wash protects you against germs and bacteria. Formulated with a blend of skin-friendly ingredients, you won’t experience dry hands even if you wash frequently. It contains natural oils and pure glycerine that keeps your hands soft and squeaky clean after each wash. Along with its gentle cleansing, its signature fragrance leaves you feeling refreshed.

If you’re looking for a hand wash that offers superior cleaning, we recommend buying this one.

For effortlessly soft hands

Designed to care for your hands, this hand wash is easy to use and has a fair amount of moisturising cream that soothes dry hands. Its gentle formula nourishes your skin from deep within while it eliminates germs. What’s more, it features a pH-neutral recipe that makes it ideal for use on all skin types. The pouch comes equipped with a reusable cap so you can reseal the package after topping up your dispenser.

For a quality hand wash that aims to pamper your skin, choose this one.

Natural care for your hands

This hand wash boasts a pH-balanced formula along with ingredients that keeps your skin clean and supple after every wash. We love that it contains 100% natural extracts and it contains no soap. This makes it suitable for daily use, and you won’t have to bother about using a product with harsh chemicals. You can use it straight out of the box as this set includes a convenient pump dispenser and a 750ml refill pack.

If you’re looking for a hand wash that’s free from soap, we recommend buying this one.

Upgrade your hand wash routine

Gentle and efficient, this hand wash comes packed with the beneficial properties of sandalwood and tulsi. Sandalwood leaves your hands feeling well cared for and imparts a delightful fragrance to the solution. The tulsi extracts shield your hands from germs and help eliminate disease-causing bacteria. As you’ll only need a couple of drops for efficient and fragrant cleansing, this refill pack will last you several months. At a pocket-friendly price, we find this hand wash offers excellent value.

For an affordable and convenient hand wash liquid, you can’t go wrong buying this one.