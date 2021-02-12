Protect your electronics as you travel with these top organizers

Compact protection

Sporting a rigid exterior of moulded EVA and a soft scratch-free interior made from jersey cotton this organizer allows you to store small electronics, memory cards and cables. The wrist strap makes it easy to carry around and its lightweight means no stress on your wrist. Environmentalists will be happy to know that the packaging it ships in is designed to be easily recycled, composted, or reused, and all the inks and dyes are biodegradable. The organizer is compact and well built allowing you to fit more in your travel bag, making it a must-buy for backpackers, trekkers and those travelling light.

A worthy travel companion

This organizer is made with durable 300D water-resistant double-layered nylon fabric keeping your valuable electronics dry in any weather. A two-way zipper along with cable straps and padded dividers ensure your items are secure no matter how rough your travels get. Lightweight at only 222g, with a useful carry handle it is the perfect storage case for your electronic accessories when going on a vacation, business trip or the office. Buy this premium water-proof organizer today, your gadgets will thank you.

Built for the adventurous traveller

Scared of damaging your hard drives or USB storage devices when travelling, then this shock-proof, hard case gadget organizer is for you. It has built-in straps and a buffer layer that offers protection against minor bumps, scratches, dust and shocks. Got butterfingers! this organizer got you covered, a strong zipper ensures the case stays closed and protects your valuables from spilling out. Fitted with 8 Elastic loops, 2 dividers, 2-stretch mesh pockets and 2-zippered pockets it offers versatility. Stow your gadgets, cosmetics or a combination of both, perfect for the modern businesswoman.

The perfect case for all seasons

This gadget organizer has spacious storage space enabling you to fit items like your tablet computer, laptop or tablet adapter, power bank etc. with ease. The pouch measures 24.5cm in length, 18.5cm in height and 10cm in-breath, making it an ideal size to fit your luggage. The padded dividers of this travel organizer case are adjustable providing you with options to tailor the space to fit your needs. A range of colours is available, Black, Gray, Blue, Deep Blue, Purple so choosing a colour to complement or match your luggage while keeping those expensive gadgets safe is just a click away!