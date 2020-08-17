Protect and moisturize your skin everyday with these top body lotions

Super quick absorption

This body lotion has a blend of almond oil, jojoba oil, america aloe vera and vitamin E. Almond oil acts as a great moisturizer and being rich in vitamin E and antioxidant it blocks UV rays from penetrating your skin. The aloe vera extract naturally nourishes your skin with its rich nutrient contents along with reducing inflammations owing to anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. ST. D'VENCE Original Body Lotion with Almond Oil and Aloe Vera has a smooth texture that very easily spreads on your skin and gets absorbed super quick into the deep epidermal layers.It retains the natural glow, delays ageing of your skin and smoothens the texture making it perfect for normal skin.

Sun and pollution protection

If you have a schedule that requires you to be continuously out amidst the pollution and under the sun, this body lotion with SPF is the best one for you. Its pollution protection formula along with SPF 30 PA++ effective shields you skin from both the type of UV rays - UVA and UVB. The powerful antioxidants like provitamin C and E with vitamin B3 neutralizes the skin damage caused by pollution and harsh sun enhancing your skin’s natural radiance.

Vaseline Sun + Pollution Protection SPF 30 Body Lotion is non greasy and moisturizes your skin restoring and protecting its natural glow.

Intense hydration with cocoa and shea butter

If you are looking for a long lasting intense hydrating body lotion for your dry skin, Vanalaya Cocoa Butter & Shea Butter Moisturizing Lotion with Vitamin E and coconut oil for Dry Skin is the one for you. It is enriched with shea butter with its high oil content and fatty acids excellently moisturizes your skin by penetrating deep with your skin layers. The cocoa butter due to its high lipid contents works best to hydrate your body. It repairs damaged cells, stimulates new cell growth and restores your skin’s natural 505 pH balance. It is free of sulphates, parabens, petrochemicals and synthetic fragrances making it very safe to use.

Ultra light hydration with Hyaluronic acid

This body lotion contains bioactive ingredients that attract moisture, boosts collagen and soothes inflammation to keep your skin looking young, soft and smooth all day long. It works best on oily skin and can be used in all weathers. It contains aloe vera extract that softens and eases rashes from your skin. The hyaluronic acid works as an anti-aging agent hydrator that holds 1000 times its weight in water to help keep your skin plump and hydrated. WOW Skin Science Aloe Vera Body Lotion - Ultra Light Hydration also contains argan and almond oil that lock moisture in your skin. It is non greasy containing zero amount of mineral oil, paraben, silicon and colour.