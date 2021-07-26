Perfect for the kitchen

This handwash is specially formulated to combat grease, whether it's cooking oil during meal preparation or greasy hands after eating a meal. The handwash leaves your hands clean and grease-free with just a few drops. The handwash ships in a 750ml refill pack and can be used to fill out a hand wash bottle for easy accessibility. The gentle formula contains coconut and essential oils to keep your hands soft no matter how many times it’s used. It leaves behind a pleasing scent on your skin that's not too strong for those with sensitive noses. Buy it to fight grease and nasty odours.

Gentle on your skin

Based on lab studies, this hand wash can break the chain of infection with proper use and helps protect you from a million germs. The handwash has been dermatologically tested and found safe to be used on all types of skin. It uses natural herbal extracts and no added parabens for those with sensitive skin. The handwash can be used as and when required with no restrictions, as the gentle formula is tough on germs but not your skin. Buy it to keep you and your loved ones in the best of health.

Moisturizes and cleans

This antibacterial handwash provides protection from all kinds of germs and bacteria. The soap-free formula is specially formulated to be gentle on your hands while keeping them clean and protected. It contains glycerin to ensure your hands stay moisturized, while natural cleansers help keep your hands hygienically protected. The antibacterial compound Triclosan has been linked to numerous human health problems like contact dermatitis, skin irritation and an increase in allergic reactions. This handwash is formulated without Triclosan keeping your health in mind. Buy it to keep your hands moisturized and protected without harsh chemicals.

Tough on germs

This handwash makes hand washing a quick experience while ensuring its effectiveness. The handwash with its Activ Silver Formula has proven in lab tests to remove 99.9% of germs in just 10 seconds to give you and your family the protection they deserve. Its effectiveness in combating germs is recognized and approved by the Royal Society of Public Health, London. For best results, take a few drops of the handwash, add water and rub the hands together to create foam and lather. Rub the back of your hands as well as your fingertips and nails. Rinse with water and dry with a clean cloth. Buy it to make handwashing a quick, effortless experience.