Professional tool kits that you should keep in your house

Compact design

Here is a two-in-one drill and screwdriver set that can be used by beginners as well as professionals. This kit consists of a wide range of accessories in a very compact and ergonomic design. Bosch GSB 10RE Tool Kit provides efficient functionality with a forward and reverse mode in the drill for quick shifting between the jobs you are doing. It features a pilot hole for accuracy and precision while drilling. Along with an easy-to-use drill, it consists of over 100 accessories covering everything you need in one box. It has wood, masonry and metal drill bits to work on the respective surfaces.

Easy to carry

Here is the only socket set that you need for every job. It offers flexibility to tackle every type of fastener. It comes in a very sturdy and organized storage case that is easy to carry and also very appealing to the eye. It includes in all 40 pieces of accessories with different sizes of sockets, adapters and extension bars. Amazon Basics Mechanic Socket Set is made of a durable chrome-vanadium steel forged body which has a polished look and does not corrode easily.

Durable material

This toolkit will give you the basic tools required for most repairing work required in your house. Foster FK-2513 PRO Kit consists of tools required for fabrication, wood-working, construction, etc. It has an easy to use 650W drill machine with six speed settings and a forward-reverse feature for comfort while using. It has 130 individual pieces of accessories that includes non-slip screw driver bits, drill bits and depth gauge, nut driver bits, pliers, cutters, wrench, hack saw, etc. All this comes in a sturdy and portable box.

Basic tools

This toolkit not only gets the job done but also has a very stunning and attractive look. This professional consists of many basic tools required in an organized and compact tool box. All the tools are available in an attractive red color which matches the box. IBELL IBL TD13-100 Professional Tool Kit is a versatile kit including a drill machine, masonry drill bits, wood drill bits, metal drill bits, screws, spanner, screw driver, leveling tools, helper tools, etc. It has 115 pieces of accessories in total. All these are made of durable and good quality material.