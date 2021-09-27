Graceful look

This product belongs to one of the rich collections of Mansvi Fashion. It has a combination of colours and fabric gives a rich and unique look. This saree is made from premium quality fabric which gives a graceful look. It is comfortable to wear and has a soft blend. It comes with a blouse piece which can be altered according to your fitting and style. This saree can be worn to festive occasions or casual occasions. It has prints all over and it needs to be hand washed with care. Mansvi fashion women's art silk printed saree with blouse pieces (2186-MOR_beige_free size) will surely fetch you compliments for your rich sense of style.

Elegant design

This is a linen saree that has floral designs. This saree is light in weight and gives a very elegant and stylish look. It is suitable for all occasions, be it casual or festivals. This saree is from the latest collection of 2021. It comes with a blouse piece and this saree can also be a suitable item for gifting ANNI DESIGNER Women's Linen Cotton Printed Saree With Blouse Piece needs gentle hand wash with care.

Quirky blouse prints

This saree is comfortable yet picturesque which is made from Poly cotton saree drape. It has pleasant floral prints. You can play with some quirky blouse patterns and contrast coloured accessories. This saree has zero colour fading and it has comfortable yet soft drapes. It is also skin-friendly and long lasting. It comes in different and bright colours. This saree is suitable for work wear, special occasions, family gatherings, and daily use. SOURBH Women's Cotton Blend Floral Printed Saree with Blouse Piece needs gentle hand wash without the use of any harmful bleach or harsh brushes. This saree can be an ideal gift option for your loved one.

Vibrant colours

This saree is made from georgette fabric and it has floral prints overall. It has an attached blouse which can be designed and styled as per your preference. This saree comes in different colours which are bright and vibrant. It is suitable for any occasions such as dailywear, parties, and festivals or even at work. This saree requires machine wash without the use of any harsh chemicals or detergents. Satrani Women's Georgette Floral Printed Saree With Blouse Piece can be a great gift for your loved one.