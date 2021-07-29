PUBG theme

PUBG is one of the most popular games among people of all age groups and a PUBG themed pencil pouch will definitely be delightful. The Parteet Cartoon Printed Dual Side Magnetic Pencil Box for Kids has separate compartments where your child can store so much. Overall it looks very nice and your child will definitely love it. This is definitely a wonderful gift or for daily use.

Like a bus

The pouch looks very cute. The vibrant colours make it so nice. Also, the bus theme is so unique. When the box is made to stand up, it imitates a bus. This unique box can accommodate all the necessary stationery that your child would need to carry to school with separate slots for pencil, rubber, eraser, geometric set. It has a single compartment with a step-like arrangement to store the stationery. Easy to use and can fit in the school bag easily and it also makes for an ideal gift.

Unique design

This Wizme Brain Teasing Puzzle Pencil Box comes with a game on it. Your child can store his or her stationery and play this easy game whenever they please. Unique designs and patterns can be created with this brain teaser game. So this is a great storage pouch with an imaginative addition. It is a stylish and attractive pen pouch that is a great product for school kids to organize their daily uses schools items like Pen pencils and accessories.

Soft and cuddly

This Brown Leaf animal design pencil case pouch is an adorable pouch that is actually a plushie. This soft and cute pouch allows you sufficient space to store things and looks so trendy. This is one design that children will definitely like. The quality of this pouch is very nice and will not rip or become bad. Also, this is washable, hence will always remain as nice as before.