Pure pearl nail enamel for a demure look

This chip defiant and anti-fade nail polish is perfect for long-lasting wear - all you need to do is just two applications. It gives a demure and subtle look to your nails. The bottle has a unique double-barrel broad applicator brush. The brush's bristles have a smooth texture which will ensure even and precise application with no bubbles, streaks or brush marks. The pure pearl shaded nail polish has a gel-like shine and can make you look stylish and confident instantly. You should buy this product for its subtle shade.

Trendy and sparkling finish

This Marshmallow Crush Pearl nail lacquer lasts longer due to its distinct formulation containing minerals and vitamins. The high-quality pigment gives your nails a shimmering finish that can highlight any outfit. The nail polish comes with a broad, flat brush for easy and uniform application. The colour and finish are great for creating some fantastic nail art and are suitable for nail stamping. This is an essential shade if you want to transform the look of your nails with exciting and attractive nail art.

For salon-perfect nails at home

This Snowball coloured nail polish which is suitable for everyday wear and looks just as attractive even on special occasions. With every application, the nail polish gives a gel-like finish that is glossy and lasts longer as well. Its new design bottle includes an innovative applicator that glides effortlessly onto your nails to deliver a glossy finish in one quick swipe. In addition, if you fall in love with this one, there's a range of 5 more amazing shades to try. Grab this one if you want gel-like nails from the comfort of your home.

Add style to your fingertips

This gel effect nail enamel delivers intense, rich colour with mirror-like shine. Moreover, this silvery-white like polish gives you a chip-free, long-lasting finish thanks to its precision brush. Well designed, the brush offers a smooth and flawless application experience even with your non-dominant hand. Besides, it also provides UV ray protection and adds definition and style to your fingertips. While many bold shades are available, you can return to the classics anytime with this shimmery hue.