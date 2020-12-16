Pretty in pink nail polishes for every skin tone.

Start thinking in pink.

This very light pink in a creme finish is perfect for a French manicure and quite sheer. Almost like a soft blush on your nails, this colour is just right for virtually any occasion and makes your hands look pretty and clean. Muted, natural-looking and long-lasting, this one from premium luxury brand O.P.I. doesn't fail to impress with its chip resistance and long-lasting performance. If you have a medium complexion and want a shade that's neither too pale nor too bright, get this one now.

For salon-like gel results at home.

When you want great looking nails despite long, hard hours of working with your hands, Miracle Gel is your best bet. The original no U.V. lamp required at home gel-like polish, this one helps you maintain your perfect coats and always be ready in an instant. The brush is well-designed and thick enough to distribute the product evenly. Now you can get smooth, mess-free strokes even if you're not a professional. If you like a quick-drying pretty nail polish that has a glass-like shine and can handle wear, add this to your cart.

Get that high shine finish.

You know you're in good hands when the Queen herself is a fan of the product. Now you can give your nails a healthy pink with this all-time favourite light pink nail polish by essie. A favourite among experts and buyers everywhere, it offers flawless coverage and beautifully glossy finish every time you use it. Besides the easy-glide brush is built to be just the right size to fit all nail sizes and give you smooth and streak-free application. If you're looking for nail paint with staying power and great looks, this one will earn you plenty of compliments.

Add a little sparkle to your nails.

If you like your pink a little creamier, and with a sense of humour, this one is perfect for the job. It reminds us of Barbie's beach house and buttercream cupcakes, but it also has a hit of glamour that is great around this time of the year. A fantastic shade of pink, this one is neither too soft nor is it in your face. Opaque in just two coats, pick up this one if you're looking for a shade that's feminine and universally flattering for any occasion.