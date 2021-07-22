A classic design that’s perfect for everyday use

You simply cannot go wrong with this hairband. It’s in a shiny black finish with rows of teeth that will help grip onto your head and pull back strands with ease. Though made from sterling silver, it’s also super lightweight. And you don’t need to worry about rust either! An excellent option for everyday use if you don’t like your hair accessories to be too flashy. Or even if you’re in the mood for something classic that gets the job done.

Many designs to match your mood and style

This collection of stylish headbands come in 6 different prints that will cater to your every mood. From polka dots to stripes and florals, you can switch it up almost every day! The print is vibrant and high-quality too. They are pretty but not too loud for wearing daily to college or office. And they work just as well for special occasions or outings. The knot design is chic and keeps the headband in place, while the elastic on the back is super soft and comfortable to wear all day.

Super-soft rubber bands to mix and match

This multi-coloured set of hair rubber bands comes in a pack of 6 as well. The fluffy design instantly makes it stand out and super soft to the touch. The selection of colors also makes them perfect for mixing and matching with what you’re wearing. They also look great even if you’re just wearing them on your wrist. So if you want a unique and trendy way to keep your hair out of your face, you can try out these rubber bands.

Pretty floral and bead designs for a touch of elegance

This set of 2 hair clips will be the cherry on top for all your special occasions. The comb design makes them extra easy to add to your hairdo. You’ll be the star of the show with the gorgeous bead and crystal designs. It’s also got the perfect vintage touch which gives a timeless look. The white and cream colors are neutral enough to be paired with all types of garments. So if you’re looking for a versatile set of hair accessories that match well with partywear, check these out.