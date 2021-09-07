Affordable and user-friendly option

Reliable and robust, this 1600W pressure washer consistently delivers impressive results. It comes with an efficient copper motor and a high-quality aluminium pump, so you won’t have to second guess your choice. With a cleaning radius of up to 11 meters, you can effortlessly eliminate dirt from all hard-to-reach areas. To help you keep your workspace neat and organised, it features inbuilt storage for all its included accessories. Available at a reasonable price, this device gives you an excellent bang for your buck.

For an excellent pressure washer at a pocket-friendly price, buy this one.

Ideal garage accessory

This compact high-pressure washer comes with several accessories which help you keep your car or bike spotless. With 105Bar of pressure and a flow of 5.5 litres per minute, stains will be a thing of the past. You’ll find it easy to move it around as it comes equipped with wheels and a comfortable handle inbuilt. Additionally, it features a self-priming system, so you can even use it with a bucket when you don’t have access to a tap.

If you’re looking for a great way to deep clean your vehicle, your search ends here.

Say goodbye to stubborn dirt

Suitable for use on various surfaces, this washer helps you tackle any cleaning project. The box has everything you need for a deep wash, including a 3-meter power cable, self-priming hose, and a detergent dispenser attachment. With a flow of up to 380L/Hr, you can quickly rid all surfaces of dirt and grime. It also features a convenient carrying handle so you can carry it comfortably. For all its features, we find this pressure washer offers excellent value for money.

If you’re looking for a capable high-pressure washer, this one’s for you.

For safe and efficient cleaning

Made from high-grade materials, this washer has an ideal balance of power and durability. The heart of this machine is an efficient, 1800W motor that gives you up to 135 Bar of water pressure. You won’t have to worry about water damage as its water-resistant design keeps the internal components safe. It comes equipped with a 5-meter cable and a 5-meter hose so you can use it at a safe distance from the electrical sockets.

If you’re on the lookout for a durable pressure washer, choose this one.