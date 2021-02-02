Prepare quick delicious chow with these long, non-sticky egg noodles

Healthy and wholesome

If you want a break from rice and pasta, try these organic egg noodles from Red Dragon. Made from natural wheat flour and enriched with a whole egg, they're a delicious, healthy meal that will tickle your tastebuds and leave you wanting more. We love that these noodles have no preservatives and no artificial colours. Ready in just four minutes, you can enjoy them hot and steaming with a side of stir-fried vegetables doused in a hot, sticky sauce made from vinegar, soya sauce and a dash of honey and lime.

Exotic taste

We don't know about you, but nothing says exotic like a bowl of pad thai - flat noodles that have a unique South-East Asian twist. This version from Blue Elephant is made from high-quality rice flour. The noodles have to be soaked in cold water until slightly softened. Then you can experiment with recipes you love. Boil them to make a hearty Guay Tiew soup with dumplings and steamed vegetables or fry them in smoking oil for a classic pad thai with a wedge of lemon and crushed peanuts.

Desi Style

Who doesn't love a desi twist on Chinese food? If you're a fan of Indo-Chinese cuisine, you'll love the Desi Hakka Noodles from Bhavani Foods. These instant noodles can be seasoned with spices that are more suited to Indian palates or you can toss them in a chilli-garlic oil if you have more adventurous tastes. However you cook them, these noodles deliver on texture and flavour. Serve them hot for a quick lunch and become an instant hit with your family and friends.

Authentic flavours

Ching's Egg Hakka noodles are not for the faint-hearted. They're a spicy, fiery explosion of delicious flavour. But that's not the only thing we love about them. These delicious Hakka noodles are manufactured to retain their shape and form even after they're cooked, leaving you with a bowl of delicious non-sticky noodles. Serve hot with stir-fried meat, crunchy vegetables or scrambled eggs and enjoy a wholesome, delicious dinner ready in minutes. Pro-tip: Cooking your noodles with a teaspoon of oil will prevent them from sticking together when you drain them.