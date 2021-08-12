Quality you can rely on

Brought to you by a reliable and respected electronics appliance brand, you can be sure that this high-quality machine will deliver many years of service. Powerful and efficient, this machine comes with a stainless steel cavity that helps with uniform heating, easy to use tactile buttons, and modes to prepare various types of rotis. With hundreds of auto-cook menus to choose from, you'll find this microwave helps make cooking a fun and effortless experience. What's more, the package includes a handy starter kit which you'll find extremely convenient and useful.

If you're looking for a durable microwave oven, choose this one.

Ideal for large families

This microwave oven is ideal for homes with many family members. With its spacious 28L capacity, you'll have no issues when reheating or cooking large portions of food. You'll find the touch panel is easy to navigate and features multiple reheating, cooking and baking modes. A feature we love is that its cavity is ceramic-coated, which makes keeping it clean extremely easy. Equipped with intelligent sensors and efficient heating technology, this model can help you surprise your family with their favourite dishes every day.

For efficient cooking and easy cleanup, buy this microwave.

For effortless and fast cooking

This 900W microwave can help you cook efficiently and quickly thanks to its perfect combination of power and technology. It comes in a stylish all-black colour and is designed to take up minimal space on your counter. Using the sensitive membrane control panel, you have the flexibility to defrost, cook, reheat, and bake a variety of snacks and meals. You won't have to worry if you're having a last-minute pizza party at home as this model comes with a dual grill feature which makes for speedy heating.

Powerful and attractive, this microwave is an excellent addition to any household's kitchen.

For flexibility and affordability

Designed to enhance your cooking experience, you'll find this wallet-friendly microwave oven comes loaded with impressive features. It boasts a defrost mode, a handy timer function, and pre-set menus for cooking, baking, grilling, and heating. In addition, if you have kids at home, you'll appreciate that this model comes with a child lock that deactivates the control panel and helps prevent accidents. Available at a bargain price, we find this machine offers excellent value.

If you're looking for a capable and affordable convection microwave, we highly recommend buying this one.