Premium women's handbags

Small and compact

A dark beige coloured handbag that is made of synthetic material having a rough textured covering. The wallet has 6 card slots, one zipper compartment for coins, and two divided spaces for cash and other small essential items. It has an excellent stitch with a zipper closure. Aldo Women's Handbag (Dark Beige) has a very decent and sophisticated look, perfect for someone who is looking for a small handbag that is enough to carry only essentials.

Brown leather satchel

This beautiful brown satchel is made of leather having a very rugged look. It has been crafted by high proficiency expertes keeping in mind the contemporary design. It has a broad base with tapering top secured with zip closure. The handbag had multiple compartments that allows you to organize your things systematically. If you are looking for a bag to be used for official or corporate settings, just buy Lino Perros Brown leatherette Satchel and you won’t be disappointed.

Pretty tote bag

A pretty pink tote bag made of faux leather thus resistant to wear and tear serving you for a long term. The bag has one main compartment that is divided into two by a zipper compartment within them and an anti theft small zipper pocket at the back of the bag to keep small and essential things. The bag has been provided with round grab handles and a long strap too, it is totally your choice how you wish to carry it. Caprese Porsche Women's Tote Bag (Pink) turns out to be one of the best gifts you can give to a female given its excellent utility.

Broad base bag

This is a set of two bags, one is a handbag with two compartments which are very spacious and has a small zip lock pocket to keep small items. The other one is a sling bag having one divider compartment and a smaller zipper compartment. The bags have a broad base thus can content a lot of things. It has an excellent stitching and comes in a light purple colour. If you are looking for a daily use bag, buy FLYING BERRY Women's Handbag with a Sling Bag & you won’t regret it.