Premium treadmills to aid you in workout

High capacity

This treadmill has a 3.5HP continuous duty DC motor giving an output of 7.0 HPpeak along with a user weight capacity of 160kgs for walking and 130kgs for running thus making it best fit for commercial use in gyms. It is well equipped with many features like 18-level auto incline to withstand heavy workouts, gel cushioning for shock absorption, vertical hydraulic folding system, a wide LCD for clear display and many more. If you are looking for a treadmill to be installed in a gym or any other commercial purpose, Durafit - Sturdy, Stable and Strong Focus Multifunction 3.5 HP (7.0 HP Peak) DC Motorized Treadmill is your best buy.

Shock absorption system

If you are looking for a treadmill for home, this product is made for you. It has a hydraulic assist system that allows you to easily lift and fold it in upright position when not in use thus utilizing very less space and turn out to be best for home buy. It has a 8-point shock absorption feature that absorbs and reduces the running impact making you run less stressful to your joints. Sparnod Fitness STC-4250 (4 HP Peak AC Motor) Semi-Commercial Treadmill sports a 3 level manual incline which you can set according to your workout intensity.

For intense workout

If you are looking for a treadmill for an intense workout routine, this product is made for you. It is made from high grade alloy steel to withstand the pressure and weight of the user while it provides a running surface of 49.6 x 17.7 inches. It is well equipped with a 2.5HP DC green efficient motor and a 5.5 inches LCD display. PowerMax Fitness TDA-150 2.5HP (5HP Peak) Motorized Treadmill features 18-level auto incline system that supports the best for intense workouts.

High efficiency sensors

A high quality treadmill having antibacterial black powder coating finishing that makes it look very classy. It works on 4.0 HP peak DC motor and has a running surface of 1210mm x 410mm. The treadmill is equipped with a high efficiency sensor for time, speed, distance, calorie and heart rate which will aid you while you work on this treadmill. The best feature of Fitalo Play T2 Lite (4.0 HP Peak) DC Motor Motorised Treadmill is that it is bluetooth, android and iOS compatible, thus you no long need to fiddle with the USB or AUX cable.