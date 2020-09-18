Premium trail running shoes that will make your run comfortable

Perfect for muddy trails

Oftentimes, when you run, there is soft mud on the trail. You need shoes that provide a good multi-directional grip so that your legs stay stable when you land. If your shoes don’t have deep penetration, then you could twist your ankle and your running dreams will sit at home for two weeks as you nurse your sprained ankle. The Salomon Speedcross 4 Men Trail Running Shoes has one of the most agressive grips in this space. The company says “The fourth generation of our legendary Speedcross lug pattern is an even hungrier monster for eating up soft, technical trails,” which is great news for runners who like softer trails. It also has a lace pocket that provides easy storage for the Quicklace lacing system.

Proper balance

When you run on trails, you have to take care that your heel and feet land consistently on the ground. Any slight imbalance while landing can cause you to take a fall or something worse. The micro-adjustments that you have to take into account while trail running are a lot. The Altra Lone Peak 4.5 Men's Trail Running Shoe has a trimmed down layer that offers added flexibility and comfort and a simplified lacing system for improved micro-adjustment. This shoe has all the Altrastandard features like StoneGuard, MaxTrac, Balanced Cushioning and the FootShape toe box. The midsole foam formula has also been updated to ensure that it places your heel and forefoot the same distance from the ground to encourage proper form throughout your trail run. Great for running on unruly trails.

Suitable for trekkers

Wildcraft has built up a reputation as the go-to brand for adventure seekers in the country. A lot of adventure happens in the mountains where the terrain is uneven and you need shoes that you can trust. The Wildcraft Men's Trail Running Shoes Hugo 2.0 are ergonomically designed for this specific kind of adventurer. The non-marking rubber outsole, a 5mm sole lug depth and aggressive lug patterns provides a supreme grip and stability on uneven terrain. Trekkers and hikers will love this shoe. The breathable upper mesh ensures that the feet get good ventilation and the cushioned high heels combined with high ankles offer better ankle support to avoid twists.

Great for running through water

The Columbia Men's Peakfreak XCRSN Ii Xcel Low Ankle Outdry Triathlon Running Shoes can withstand pretty much any challenge that you throw at it. The shoe has some incredible tech built into it. The one piece patented bootie construction process creates a waterproof breathable barrier that doesn’t let any water in. This means you can wade into streams on your trail and still have dry feet once you cross it. It is absolutely waterproof and highly breathable as well. The midsole provides long-lasting comfort while the cushioning combined with non-marking rubber outsole gives it a solid grip. Good for triathlon runners.