Classic design

Everyone, who has a classy taste in fashion, will love this pair of regular sunglasses from the house of Opium. OPIUM Womens Oval UV Protected Sunglasses - 1718-C01 comes with UV protected lenses that ensure visual clarity while also promising to keep your eyes safe from the harmful ultraviolet rays. Besides, its sleek oval frame makes it look trendy. This sunglasses has a metal frame with blue gradient shades for a classy look. You can club it with a pair of jeans and a trendy jacket to make your appearance worth noticing.

Easy on the nose

Add sassiness to your fashion quotient with these purple frame sunglasses. Steve Madden Polarized Oval Women Sunglasses which has a grey lens and a bit of stylish design on the sides. The nose bridge is very comfortable and allows you to wear these amazing sunglasses for a longer time. The Polarized Lens protects your eyes from harmful radiation. It is the perfect choice for outdoor activities such as walking, driving, shopping, travelling, taking photos, and is suitable as a high fashion accessory and daily wear all year round.

Diamond studded

Giordano UV Protected Oversized Sunglasses comes with a beautiful black frame with blue gradient lenses which provide your eyes with UV Protection. The temple of this sunglasses is studded with diamonds giving it a richer and elegant look. The essence of Giordano is to provide relevant, essential and timeless fashion for all.

Premium quality

GREY JACK Metal Material Polarized UV400 Protected Aviator Big Size Sunglasses comes with a highly comfortable nose bridge, curved legs for steadiness and high quality hinges for longer life of these sunglasses.UVA and UVB Lenses with added TAC Polarization provides 100% protection against UV rays and eliminates glare while maintaining color integrity. These sunglasses are highly durable and shatterproof.