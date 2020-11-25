Premium stoles that keep you warm

Suitable for all weathers

A stole with natural sheen and softness made of smooth bamboo silk fabric that is extremely breathable thus giving a very comfortable feel along with being suitable for all weathers. It has a very beautiful and dense kaani design meticulously weaved with multiple coloured threads all over it on the base of naturally dyed red bamboo silk fabric. The kaani design and multicoloured weaving can be paired with almost every other clothing apparel. Pashtush Women's Kaani Design, Soft Bamboo Stoles turn out to be a very gorgeous piece to be gifted to any female.

Kashmiri aari embroidery stole

This beautiful stole has ari embroidery done all over it in a floral pattern with help of chain stitching. The embroidery is done with off white silk threads on the same coloured base stole gives it a very regal look making a very eye-catching item. The fabric used is pure wool that will keep you warm with design inspired by ethnic Kashmiri style. Tweedle Woolen Kashmiri Embroidery Stole can be paired with almost every outfit and would look perfect for evening occasions.



Gorgeous pashmina wool stole

A simple yet very gorgeous stole finely woven from 100% pure pashmina wool fabric that gives this stole a very soft, silky look along with making it a heat retainer. With aari work in jaal embroidery all over the stole in white and crystals attached, this stole will surely catch anyone's gaze instantly. Mintt Tweedle Women's Pashmina Pure Wool Kashmiri Embroidery Stole’s exclusive pattern and great detailing makes it a highly eligible item to be given to your mom, grandmother or any other near and dear one.

Complete traditional design

A very vibrant multicoloured stole manufactured from fine micron lamb wool is very lightweight Yet warm giving a very luxurious feel. It is completely covered with traditional kalamkari design which is hand printed on it and makes an excellent fall when draped. Being multicoloured it is suitable on multiple outfits of yours. If you are looking for a stole that can be worn everyday may it be to college or any other place, Pashtush Women's Stole Printed Design Stole, is the product for you.