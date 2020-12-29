Premium speakers for excellent sound quality

Acoustic architecture

Renor BT brings PowerCab Bluetooth Speakers. These have powerful bass & room filling sound. It has clarity & detail which is achieved through advanced acoustic architecture. Every element from the drivers, electronics and shape is angled and placed in a specifically calculated manner. It has advanced EQ, so both analog and digital techniques are utilised. Dual ports improve overall bass response. Specialised circuit designs and digital signal processing combine to enhance the frequencies that naturally excel with the design. Eliminating the need to add excess digital compression. It has exceptional performance In multiple settings. From bedrooms and living rooms to gyms, dance studios and even conference halls these can be used.

Marshall brings Acton II Bluetooth Speaker in White body. Acton II is the smallest speaker in the Marshall line-up, but don’t let its size fool you. This dynamic compact speaker features three dedicated class D amplifiers that power its dual tweeters and subwoofer, for a sound that is nothing short of large. It delivers a well-balanced, powerful audio experience, yet can fit in the tiniest of spaces. Fine-tune your music to meet your requirements. Just use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you are in.

Harman Kardon has this Onyx Studio 6 Portable Wireless Speaker with IPX7 Waterproof technology in the colour Black. The rechargeable battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime. Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound. Connect up to 2 smart devices at the same time and take turns playing music. Use it at any place within the home without worrying, like by the kitchen sink. Wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 speakers for an elevated music listening experience. Not just bluetooth, but for wired connectivity from your mobile device use the Aux in Interface. It is easily portable.

JBL has this Charge 4 Powerful 30W IPX7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 20 Hours Playtime & Built-in 7500 mAh Powerbank in the colour Black. Built-in rechargeable battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges smartphones and tablets via USB. Keep the music pumping all day all night. Hear the bass, feel the bass, see the bass. The Dual external passive radiators bring to life just how powerful your speakers are. Get the best -in- class water proofing technology that lets you take your entertainment outdoors fearlessly. Build your own ecosystem by connecting multiple JBL Connect enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience. Carry it anywhere with you while you are trekking, camping or just want to party anywhere.