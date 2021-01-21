Premium smartwatches that will make tasks easy and fast

Bold look

Here is a smart watch which has a stylish look and is perfect for sports lovers. It has features that display your health insights every time you wear the watch. This watch has a bold design and it is available in three vibrant colors. It is also water and dust resistant. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active also has a stress and sleep monitor that continuously tracks your body. It also has a long battery life and you can download additional apps that you want to use through your smart watch.

Touch screen display

Here is the perfect smart watch for busy people who need to get work done all the time. It has a very simple yet classy look that goes well with every outfit in your wardrobe. Along with this, it offers a wide range of features like heart rate and activity tracking, Google Pay, Google Assistant, etc. You can check your phone notifications on the Fossil Gen 5 Smart Watch and it has a touch screen display. This smart watch also has speakers to enable audio alerts.

Sporty look

Are you looking for a smart watch that will give you features and looks apt for a sporty person? Then here is the right option for you. Huawei Watch GT 2 Sport is a smart watch designed especially for fitness enthusiasts. It offers features such as oxygen saturation detection, heart rate tracker, steps calculator, indoor and outdoor sports mode to monitor your performance, etc. It also has a music playback feature that lets you enjoy your playlist during a run or jog. This watch has a touch screen display with customizable dials that you can change depending on your mood.

Liquid retina display

Here is a smart watch that will give you all the features in one place. It has advanced health monitors like oxygen level tracker, heart rate tracker and sleep tracker to help you live a healthier life. It can also monitor your workouts and daily activities to give you calories information. Apple Watch Series Six will keep you connected, enabling you to send text and receive calls on the go. This watch is available in many unique swim proof designs. It also has an in-built GPS and you can stream music using it.