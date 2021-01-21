Premium smartphones that you cannot miss out on

Excellent camera quality

When it comes to smartphones, there is one brand that speaks for itself. Apple offers premium quality smartphones that you can buy without giving it a second thought. Apple Iphone 11 features a sleek design and is available in different colors. It has dual camera so you can take wide as well as ultra wide pictures and a full screen Liquid Retina LCD. This phone also has a tough glass body which is water resistant for up to 30 minutes. Apart from excellent camera quality, it comes along with a face unlock feature for efficient security.

Super stylish

Here is a smart phone which consists of never ending marvelous features. This super-stylish smartphone consists of a 6.67 inch screen with 144 Hz intelligent LCD display. This phone also has a triple rear camera for extra precision in your shots. It is available in two stunning cosmic black and lunar silver colors. Along with 8GB RAM, it has 128GB storage that makes your phone super fast. Mi 10T Pro 5G also has an amazing battery life with 33W Dual-Split Fast Charge Technology.

Pop-up front camera

Are you looking for a smartphone that will give you the best-of-all-worlds? Here is the best option for you. This android smartphone has been gaining popularity for its unbelievable feature offerings. It is available in an attractive haze blue color and has a unique pop-up front camera. The phone has an amazing storage of 256GB and 8GB RAM. One Plus 7T Pro has a very realistic 90Hz display and triple rear camera that captures vivid colors. It also features a Zen Mode that disables some applications for some time, allowing you to enjoy time off your phone.

Powerful battery

Here is a smart phone that you simply cannot resist. Samsung Galaxy M51 has a stylish celestial black color with a range of appalling features. This phone offers an uninterrupted visual experience with its symmetric infinity-O display. It also has a powerful 7000 mAh battery that will keep you glued to your phone for hours without draining. It enables Type-C fast charging and also has a reverse charging technology. The Quad Camera set-up allows you to click beautiful images in a single take. It also features a face screen lock and fingerprint lock.