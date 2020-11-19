Premium silk sarees to glam up your look

Complete floral embroidery

A beautiful combination of pink and green with floral design embroidered all over the saree and tassel pallu with stone work. It is made from jacquard silk fabric that is extremely sturdy yet soft. The saree is structured in a way to nicely drape across your body creating an eye-catching look. If you are looking for a saree to be worn at a marriage or religious occasion, you should definitely consider Nivah Fashion Women's Jacquard Silk Heavy Embroidery Work Saree With Blouse Piece.

Heavy Embroidery Work

A very pretty watermelon pink saree that is translucent in texture. It is made of vichitra silk which makes the draped saree create a beautiful rippling fall. It has embroidery work in gold on its borders that stands boldly against the pink base along with small designs all over the saree. It comes with a golden blouse piece of 0.8 meters that matches with the golden borders of the saree. Jaina sarees women's vichitra silk heavy embroidered work with blouse is a perfect pick for party wear.

Beautiful Red and Violet Contrast

This vibrant contrast saree of red and violet is manufactured from Banarasi silk fabric richly woven with floral butti in golden giving it an appealing look. The borders have a broad zari work in floral pattern along with intricate designing on the whole pallu. The silver floral design on the violet fabric looks attractive. It is a best fit for religious occasions and festive celebrations. prithvi handcraft work Women's Red Banarasi Silk Saree which feels very soft and comfortable, is 6 meter long and comes with an unstitched blouse piece of 1.6 meter.

Simplicity at its best

This saree is the perfect fusion of ethnic styling and modern sensibility. It is in a bright yellow coloured silk fabric with embroidery all over it in the same colour makes it look very simple yet eye-catching. The borders have intricate designs in silver with beads and sequin which beautifully complements the yellow colour. Laxmipati Dholki Women's Silk Embroidery Saree with Blouse Piece and Cotton Petticoat is the saree that can be worn on a special occasion or a festive meet too. It is very versatile and will settle into any setting without looking extra.