Premium sculptures to add class to your home

Metal wall mount

The Collectible India Metal Wall Mounted Sculpture Frame is of 42 x 17 inches size and is handmade, using thin metal sheets. It is a horse design and is a wall hanging, with several cuts as well as high quality welded construction to provide a complex 3D effect. It weighs around 1.78 kgs. The horse design is such that it seems like the horses are running in all directions and the art reflects on all sides, giving an amazing visual effect. It helps to enhance the look of your house by many folds!

Thinking Man décor

The Two Moustaches Thinking Man Décor Brass Showpiece is made of brass as its name suggests, and its dimensions read – 5.5 inches x 2.5 inches x 12 inches. It has a simple care regime, where you can wipe it with a wet or dry cloth. Avoid chemicals at all costs, as it may corrode the brass ruining the design. This thinking man’s sculpture looks quite unique and is a rather uncommon showpiece to keep at home. You can place it in your living area, and brighten up the place with a different look!

Anitque design

The Vedas Exports Brown Metal Ancient Wheels Cycle Wall Mounted is handcrafted and is made with a combination of metals that makes it an excellent addition to your home’s overall look. It has a golden finish that gives it an elegant look.This showpiece is quite durable and has a high degree of colour accuracy too. Its design is such that it hangs flat on the wall, when hung. It has an eye-catching and unique design, and no matter where you decide to hang it, the place will look quite appealing!

Sculpture figurine

The TIED RIBBONS Human Face Showpiece Sculpture Figurine comes in the colour brown and its dimensions read – 33 x 10 x 10 and it is made of polyresin. It is extremely elegant to look at and provides a visual treat to anyone who might catch a sight of it. Also, it is very easy to clean too – simply wipe it with a dry cloth and it’ll be as good as new! You could easily choose to decorate your living room or dining space with this figurine and give it a different yet unique look!