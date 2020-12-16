Premium running shoes for women

Best versatile running shoes

The Reebok Kinetic may be subtly designed, yet its sleek shape, rounded toe box and elevated foam platform are always prepared to be in motion. The active cushioning means you can use these for your daily groceries run or chores around town or to make your step counter work for its money. The highlight of this shoe is its responsiveness and easy comfort. If you’re looking for a shoe that is breathable, durable and gives you a great sensation of moving your foot from heel to toe quicker, look no further than this one.

Best lightweight running shoes

If you’re looking for shoes to replace your daily wear ones, this pair with a bootie styled construction is a great idea. The integrated tongue provides a snug seamless fit while the heel to toe grooves make it flexible and light on your feet. Finally, a pair of shoes that won’t feel like you’re wearing weights on your feet as you run. Your joints can thank us later! If you’re looking for a pair that is feather-like and will wrap around your feet, pick this pair.

Best running shoes for trail running

Designed for the wettest, dirtiest terrain, this pair lets you tackle even the most technical trails with ease. The Speedcross lug pattern on the soles makes these sole and shock absorbent even in rougher terrain. The sole also extends over the tip of the shoe to keep your toes protected, and the Sensifit with Quicklace, with endoFit, gives you a snug fit that puts you in control. While these shoes aren’t waterproof, the mesh upper is designed for breathability while resisting debris and water. So if you’re looking for a great all-rounder for running on trails, this is a great pick.

Best for running shoes for street and road

The GEL-NOOSA TRI 12 shoe stands out for us from the crowd for many reasons. The biggest reason being its striking colours and its GEL technology cushioning in the rearfoot that makes it super comfortable to run on hard surfaces. Its lightweight design and breathable outer make it perfect for hot and humid Indian conditions while open holes in the forefoot drain water to help keep you dry even in less forgiving conditions. If you’re looking for generous sole support while hitting the streets, pick this pair.