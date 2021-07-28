All-season jacket

Cold and rain are the two biggest enemies of any rider. This jacket from the brand Mototech will suit you during both these conditions. The rain and thermal liners are detachable, hence you can even use them normally. Also, the jacket has a vibrant colour which adds to the safety and style quotient. This jacket helps keep you warm, especially if you are riding at night or solo. This is a great jacket for riders who ride in cold weather.

Impact protector

This jacket will protect you from impact due to its rigged body. People who ride off-road should opt for something like this to protect themselves. The jacket also has excellent ventilation options that ensure that you don’t bake like a hot potato inside. The jacket has reflectors which make it safe for riding. This is especially useful when the lights are low, especially on national highways. The jacket looks very smart and will make you look like a pro.

Weather-proof

This is a jacket that is durable due to its rugged outer layer. It is weather-proof as well. It can be independently worn without any of its layers or you can choose to wear the layer, depending on the weather. A jacket that serves multiple purposes for a rider is a good choice, as it creates less hassle. This is one such jacket that you should explore. This is a jacket that every motorcycle rider should have in their wardrobe. It is good for all seasons and it gives excellent protection against the elements.

Bionic jacket

India, as a country, has different weather for practically every state. Obviously, it is difficult for riders to pack a lot of clothes while they are riding. This is a bionic jacket that can be customised on your own but adding or removing different attachments. This has a hard shell that adds to the protection. People who travel to difficult terrains must opt for something like this. This jacket is made in a way to stay tightened to your body and retain its shape. This is not a regular jacket, but a must-buy for extreme riders.