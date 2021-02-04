Premium quality woofers for your car

Unique pentagonal design

This woofer will make you feel each and every beat of the music. This woofer is 30cm in size and has a huge 1800 W power output. Sony XS-NW12002 is made of a ferrite magnet material which produces a durable rubber sound that catches every beat. It has a unique dimpled pentagonal design which reduces the distortion level and you can hear the bass clearly no matter how high the volume goes. This woofer is of great quality and is also very cost effective.

Good sound quality

This 12 inch sub woofer will give you the most impressive sound quality you’ve ever heard. It can produce sounds of frequency as low as 35 Hz. This sub woofer is compatible with most car amplifiers and also some home audio amplifiers. This woofer is compatible with amplifiers producing an output with impedance 4 Ohms and lower. YOKOMA Subwoofer features a four layered voice coil that produces smooth low frequency sound.

Attractive look

Here is a sturdy subwoofer which is made of a strong metal material. It has a very attractive black body. This subwoofer is highly compatible and can connect with all cars and amplifiers. Hamaan HMWF-2700 Sub-Woofer is 12 inch in size and produces superb bass sound. It also comes with a dual voice coil and strontium magnets. It produces maximum 2400 W Power that will give you goose bumps when listening to extremely loud music. You should avoid splashing water or pressing the woofer too hard for durability.

Compact design

Here is an extremely cost effective and compact sub woofer that offers premium performance. It is 2 inches in size with a 4 Ohm full range driver. Tymphany TC6FD00-04 Peerless Woofer uses their patented cone technology which helps to dampen and control cone resonances, improving your overall sound experience. It also features a copper cap which reduces inductance and distortion for cleaner and clearer sound. It has a ferrite motor with a steel basket, rubber surround making it a high performance full range driver. This sub woofer was specially designed for television and other compact devices.