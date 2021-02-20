Premium quality liquid cleansers that also protect your hands

Fiama Happy Moisturising hand wash, Grapefruit and Bergamot

The Fiama moisturizing hand wash is made with special mood uplifting fragrances and leaves you feeling good. The blend of essential oils – grapefruit and bergamot ensures a great fragrance. The Fiama handwash is dermatologist tested and can be used by people with oily, dry, and normal skin. The gel formulation contains skin conditioners that make your hands soft and smooth. The hand wash has natural germ protection to keep your hands safe. Lather away for soft and supple hands that are germ-free.

THE LOVE CO. Mesmerising Black Rose & Oudh Foaming Hand Wash

This hand wash gives a luxurious and aromatic experience. This moisturizing hand soap can uplift your body and mind with the scent of Oudh. It leaves your skin feeling renewed and refreshed. Tea tree essential oil’s properties deeply cleanse the skins by removing excess dirt and other impurities. This hand wash utilizes Tea tree oil's properties that help to cleanse the sweat glands that secrete body odor hence making this hand wash a natural deodorant. It is perfect for regular use.

Pears Moisturising Handwash with 98% Pure Glycerine

Pears Pure & Gentle Handwash washes away 99.9% of germs. It cleanses your hands thoroughly yet gently, leaving them feeling soft, smooth, and moisturized. These hand washes with 98% pure glycerine and natural oils leave your hands feeling soft and smooth with every wash. This formula, with the signature Pears fragrance, is mild and gentle on your skin. The Pears hand wash is easy to use as it spreads easily and lathers well. It is perfect for all skin types and can be used daily.

Palmolive Luminous Oils Invigorating Liquid Hand Wash

Wash away germs with the Palmolive hand wash. It is crafted with a luxuriously rich blend of macadamia oil and peony extracts. This hand wash moisturizes your hands and leaves them feeling soft and supple. It invigorates your senses with never before feel and fragrance. The hand wash contains skin-loving ingredients. Use daily for gentle and effective cleansing. It is great to use in the bathroom, kitchen, baby's diaper changing area, or even the pet area.