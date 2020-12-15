Premium quality hot water dispensers

Sleek and stylish make

A very versatile and virtually appealing dispenser that is lightweight, compact with a firm grip and ergonomic sleek and stylish design. This double-walled stainless steel dispenser has high thermal rating polyurethane foam insulation that keeps the temperature of the content maintained for a long period of time. It is easy to lift and carry with the convenient handle provided at the top. Oliver Stainless Steel Insulated Water Jug that can store up to 6 liters gives you an option to store not only water but any beverage hot or cold without worrying about spillage. This product is the best fit for outings.

Small utility water dispenser

This is a compact and small water dispenser that dispenses only hot and normal room temperature water and not cold water. The dispenser is provided with two glass push taps for a separate serving of both the hot and normal water. It has a range of 85-90 degree celsius of heating and can heat up to 5 liters of water per hour. The storage capacity is up to 2 liters of normal water and 1 liter of hot water. If you are looking for a compact-sized dispenser for a small space, Atlantis Table Top Hot and Normal Water Dispenser Small is the one for you.

Excellent finishing with unbreakable built

A platinum stainless steel made water jar having a plastic lid that is BPA free and completely safe making the whole product 100% food-grade, durable and sturdy. It is odorless, has excellent finishing, and is unbreakable. It is insulated with PU which keeps the water hot for almost 8 hours and the nickel alloy steel flask with the inner and outer body makes it very strong. The tap provided efficiently controls the flow of the water and has an attached stand. Cello Jaguar Stainless Steel Water Jug

Can store up to 8 liters of water, the best fit for residential use.

Three outlet water dispenser

Premium material made water dispenser that is made from high-quality PP plastic having an ability to heat the water very quickly. It has a three-outlet system one each for cool, normal, and hot water. It heats up the water in 15 minutes and cools it down in 60 minutes of pigging in having a temperature of 80-85 degrees celsius for hot water and 5-10 degree celsius for cold water. It can store up to 20 liters of water in its stainless steel tank keeping it very hygienic. AmazonBasics Hot, Cold, and Normal Water Dispenser is the best pick for offices and institutions.