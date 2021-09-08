Purity you can depend on

From an Ayurvedic products brand trusted by generations, you won't have to doubt this amazing oil's quality. Being a 100% pure oil, you can use it as a moisturiser on your hair and skin or even consume it as a tonic. In addition, it comes in a handy 25ml size, so you'll have no trouble carrying it in your handbag or backpack when you're on the go.

If you're looking for a pure almond oil that you can effortlessly carry with you, we highly recommend buying this one.

Pamper your hair and skin

Created to give you nourished and healthy-looking skin and hair, this oil is ideal for those who seek organic beauty products. It offers several benefits as it comes packed with Vitamins A, B and E, and is naturally rich in antioxidants. Thanks to its moisturising properties, you'll find your skin effortlessly supple and your hair soft and more manageable. What's more, with regular use, it can help you reduce dark circles under your eyes.

For radiant skin and hair, add this fantastic oil to your cart.

Upgrade your grooming routine

Made from premium quality sweet almonds, this oil is a perfect addition to your beauty kit. Easy to apply, you can use it on nails, skin, scalp, hair, or as a base for homemade grooming products. You can have peace of mind as the oil is extracted through cold pressing, which helps retain all its nutrients. We find its non-greasy formula absorbs rapidly and glides effortlessly on your skin. Free from harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients, we find it ideal for those with allergies.

If you're on the lookout for a versatile non-greasy oil, your search ends here.

A natural solution for dry skin

This natural almond oil comes packed with vitamins and nutrients that help you care for your skin. It comes enriched with Vitamin E, jojoba and olive oil, and wheat germ and grape seed extracts that nourish your skin from deep within. We appreciate that it is completely odour-free, which makes it ideal for those who don't like strong fragrances. Thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties of its ingredients, you can use it to soothe dry and irritated skin effortlessly.

If you're looking for a completely natural oil that's great for your skin, choose this one.