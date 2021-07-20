Ballistic polyester

The Raida Tour Bine Jacket is meant for the hottest days but is designed to work in all conditions. The armor-link mesh and 600 denier ballistic polyester material keep the airflow and abrasion resistance high for the best of ventilation and safety, the reversible waterproof liner and insulated liner vest can be configured or removed to best match comfort needs. CE Level 2 SAS-TEC armor soaks up impacts at the elbows and shoulders. A back protector pocket is ready to take an optional SAS-TEC CE level 2 back protector to complete the impact protection. An exceptional jacket from raida weighs only 1 kg and is ready for anything.

Abrasion-resistant

The Royal Enfield Streetwind V2 jacket is an abrasion-resistant protective jacket made for your everyday adventures the 90% of the jacket is high abrasion resistant Polyester Mesh and 10% 600 D polyester. 90% mesh makes it fully ventilated Adjustment tabs on cuffs, waist, biceps and forearms; Reflective with leather applique branding at the chest. The ventilated outer shell construction is engineered to allow efficient airflow within the jacket and help you keep cool during those long summer hauls. Equipped with premium high abrasion resistance mesh and armor protectors in the shoulder and elbow make it an ideal choice for urban enthusiasts. Genuine YKK zippers at centre, front Cushioned comfort collar; 2 front pockets with zippers. The Reflective piping at the front and back makes the rider visible in low light conditions.

Mesh jacket

The TVS Polyester Riding Jacket-Level 2 is made up of 600d polyester fabric for durability and has been created keeping in mind the rider’s position so that it seamlessly provides support. The Neoprene collar and pre-rolled sleeves make the rider comfortable and reduce fatigue. It’s constructed with multi-fabric shells and abrasion-resistant materials that offer unparalleled safety. It has Level 2 CE-certified elbow and shoulder protectors with a high-density back protector. This line of riding jackets is for those who seek open roads and want to enjoy the experience along the way. Mesh construction ensures proper ventilation and adjustable material gives the rider a perfect fit. The Waterproof Inner Pockets, Separate Storage Compartment to Store Rainwear, Zippered Hand Pockets and Cuff for Ease of Use make it an all-weather jacket.

High performance jacket

K2K - Trek N Ride Motorcycle Riding Jacket is made of imported 600D, Denier High-Performance Polyester Fabric with CE-approved protective armor pads for the shoulders, elbows, and back.YKK heavy duty main zipper provides better durability, Zip opening at the cuff and adjusting fasteners on arm and body panels offer a better fit. The Knitted mesh lining with 2 level adjusting pockets for the armor pads, Mesh panels on the body provide good ventilation in tropical climates and harsh summer months. With neoprene fabric at the edge of the overlapping collar, you get additional comfort. The 3M Reflective tapes make it safe for night rides. Integrated detachable thermal and waterproof lining.