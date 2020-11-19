Premium men's leather wallets

Simple and sleek classic black

The wallet is pitch black in colour with a textured matt finish giving it a rough look. The material used in making this wallet is genuine leather and has a slim and sleek design. It is provided with four credit card slots, one transparent ID pocket and a currency note slot. It is well stitched and is very smooth to feel. Nautica Men's Milled Leather Passcase Wallet has two hidden slip pockets on either side to store away your confidential things. If you are looking for a classic black formal wallet, this one is the best pick for you.

Premium quality product

This men's wallet is made from the best leather making it long-lasting. It is resistant to wear and tear due to the sturdy build saving you from going on prefect wallet hunt soon. It very efficiently accommodates all your essentials and turns out to be a fine gift for your father, brother or a dear friend of yours. The wallet features a contrast stitching to its brown leather that makes it subtly stylish and is easy to carry owing to its tri-fold feature. Levi's Men's Trifold Wallet with Stitch Detail and Logo has a textured, matte and smooth finish.

A blend of style and class

Keep all your essentials neat and organised in this wallet that has a designed place for everything your need to keep in a wallet. The spacious currency notes slots, zipper compartment, credit card slots, and the secret compartment lets you to completely trust this wallet with all your essentials. The compact size of this wallet allows you to easily slip it into your jeans or jacket pocket. Timberland Men's Blix Slim Trifold Wallet is a Tri-fold wallet with a soft matt textured finish that will suffice your needs if you are looking for a classy yet stylish wallet to sport on every kind of outfit.

A wallet for plastic money

If you are one of those people who prefer to go with minimum cash and use plastic money numerous times in a day, this wallet is for you. The wallet is provided with 9 card holder slots uniquely designed which prevents the possibility of RFID skimming. It is water resistant and is also provided with a compartment to keep cash and three slots for SD card one for each type. Victorinox Brown Men's Wallet (605333) is made from brown leather and has a glossy finish which gives it a vintage look.