Premium men's kurta pyjama set

High contrast combination

This three piece set has a very instantly eye catching colour combination that is highly contrasting of violet and golden. The whole set made of dupion silk fabric gives it a very shiny and crisp texture.The kurta is plain having long sleeves is paired with a lustrous golden pyjama and a khaki coloured nehru jacket to top it off. If you are looking for an attire for some wedding occasion, Modern Garments Men's Kurta Pyjama with Nehru/Modi Jacket is the one for you.

Soothing combination

A three piece set having a very beautiful and soothing to eye colour combination in shades of blue. This regular fit set has a kurta and patiala made of dupion silk fabric giving you natural comfort and luxurious feel. The nehru jacket is in light blue colour having the ancient warli painting design in black all over it. It is advised to only dry clean this product. If you are someone who’s looking for something very different than the regular vibrant colours and traditional designs, buying Deyann Mens Printed Dupion Silk Nehru jacket Kurta and Churidar Set won’t disappoint you.

Banarasi silk brocade

This is a three piece set consisting of a free size dhoti in bright red made of dupion silk which creates beautiful crisp folds. The kurta in plain and solid white having full sleeves and to top it for a Nehru Jacket is provided. The jacket has banarasi brocade design all over it in golden that stands out boldly on the base red colour. The whole attire gives out a very traditional vibe, so if you are looking for an attire for a very religious or festive occasion, Dishita Men's Dhoti Kurta is the one for you.

Simple and elegant

This is a golden coloured kurta having a very glossy finish. The kurta has a very minimalist design, an embroidery work with beads, that is only around the neck. This product is made from high quality fabric thus provides you utmost comfort along with the rich yet simple look that gives you an upper hand. If you are someone who likes to keep things very minimalist, you should definitely go for Manyavar Men's Regular Fit Kurta & Churidar Set.