Premium lunch-boxes for office goers

Good for gravies

The Vaya Tyffyn Copper-Finished Stainless Steel Lunch Box has a copper finish. It is oval in shape and can hold up to 1000 ml. It has three Containers (two 300 ml + one 400 ml), three Lids, three Partitions and has a thermosteel outer shell. The VacuTherm technology keeps food warm and fresh for up to 4-6 hours. The vacuum insulated lunch box is perfect for dry and semi liquid food. The box has integrated gaskets for leak resistance which make Vaya Tyffyn perfect for gravy dishes.

Great for hot meals

The Borosil Hot-N-Fresh Stainless Steel Insulated Lunch Box is a must for anyone who likes their meals to be piping hot all the time. It keeps food hot and fresh for up t0 8 hours. The lunchbox comes in a set of 4. Two containers have a capacity of 350ml each and two containers have 420ml each. This lunch box can accommodate all that you’d want on your plate, ensuring you get your daily diet of wholesome meals, even when on the move. Its leak proof boxes are 100% microwaveable. This lunch box also has a stylish bag.

Easy to carry

Freelance is a brand that is known for its eye-catching sense of design. It has built a reputation over the years and is a favourite of folks who have a discerning eye for quality and design. The Freelance Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Lunch Box is no different as it comes in an attractive, modern appearance and a compact, lightweight design. This hides the fact that it can contain up to 1600 ml of food (300 ml *3 and 400 ml*1). It takes up minimal space while maximizing capacity and it has a shoulder strap that makes it easy to carry as well. Good for people who don’t like to carry a lot of weight.

Daily use bag

The Home Puff Contigo-L Lunch Box Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated is one of the finest lunch boxes out there when it comes to carrying capacity. It can accommodate 2 L of food. It features vacuum insulation that keeps food hot for a long time: 6-8 hours. It has three containers with leak proof lids. One interesting thing about this lunchbox is that all lids of the three containers are the size even as you can pack up to three different foods in three separate containers. The lunchbox also repels water and food stains which make it a very good buy for daily use. Great for students and people who travel in public transport.