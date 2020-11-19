Premium lehenga choli sets

Simplicity at its best

A gorgeous navy blue coloured lehenga choli set being heavily embroidered with the same thread and sequins which creates an enchanted look. It is made from georgette fabric that is light in weight and breathable. The lehenga is structured in a way to nicely fall down creating an eye-catching look. The sole navy blue colour with glimmering staches of sequins gives it a very rich look. If you are looking for a lehenga choli to be worn at an evening party, you should definitely consider Divine International Trading Co Women's Georgette Lehenga Choli with Dupatta.

A perfect combo of tradition and western style

This lehenga choli set is in a pretty powder pink colour made with silk brocade and net. The choli has a striped combination of shiny powder pink and golden and the lehenga in net pleated in a very elegant manner. It has long net sleeves and a dupatta having beautiful ruffles along the borders. It is advised to only dry clean this piece. If you are looking for a set that can be worn in an evening party, Inddus Women's Silk Semi-stitched Lehenga Choli, is the best buy.

Art silk lehenga

A beautiful set of lehenga choli having a very traditional make. The material used in making this is art silk that is crisp, lustrous and stiff to hold and retain the shape for a long time period. It has a lehenga that creates a big flare having orange as base colour with multi coloured traditional designs. The coli is in deep silky blue colour with small golden design all over it and dupatta having tassel work at its borders. If you are looking for a very traditional styled and designed piece, MIMOSA Women's Art Silk Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli is the one for you.

Digital print lehenga

A lehenga choli set that has beautiful light coloured floral design printed on it that has a base of balck which makes it stand out very boldly against the dark background. The choli is made of mulberry silk which is very soft on skin and is completely styled in black sequins and has half sleeves. The dupatta is made of khadi organza with a broad border of black sequins. This combination of sequins with the floral print is very stunning. If you are looking for a set to be worn in a party or wedding reception, Zeel Clothing Women's Organza Semi-stitched Lehenga Choli is a perfect choice.