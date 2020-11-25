Premium leather belts for men

Classic pitch black

A belt made of 100% genuine leather having a high quality black zinc alloy prong buckle. The belt has a glossy finish to it along with a textured surface. It is no0n reversible with a strap width of 35mm. You are advised to wipe it with dry cloth only and keep it in a cool and dry place for longilastivity. If you are looking for a sleek designed belt for office wear purpose, Cross Men's Leather Belt is the best pick for you.

Excellent matt finish

A brown belt made of 100% leather that has a strong make and is very durable. It has a nice rough finish strap with a matt black buskel that goes extremely well with each other. You are advised to clean this belt with cotton cloth only to ensure its quality is maintained for a long time period. If you are looking for a belt with a broad strap, Levis Men's Leather Belt Buckle is the one for you.

Two-in-one belt

This leather belt has a very smooth and glossy finished strap that is tapering at the end. It has a glossy silver metal frame that is equipped with a single prong buckle. The best feature of this belt in it is two-in-one belt, i.e., it has one of its two sides black and the other one is tan, all you have to do is just turn the buckle to the side which you want to wear. Tommy Hilfiger Men's Belt is a space and money saver product giving you the benefit of two belts in one.

Premium product

A brown belt made of genuine leather had an excellent make ensuring it is strong, durable and resistant to wear and tear for a long period of time. It has a very sturdy stitching with a contrasting coloured thread that highlights on the dark brown belt strap. You are advised to strictly dry clean this belt to maintain it for a long time period. If you are looking for a belt sustainable for a rough use, just go for B&W Genuine Leather Casual Belt for Men and you won’t be disappointed.