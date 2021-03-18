Premium kitchen chimneys to avoid indoor smoke

Premium Kitchen Chimney

MODA Germany Paradise-90 chimney has 250W Powerful Italian motor (copper alloy windings) with plastic sealed to protect from oil/water/fire/electric shock, ensuring durability with minimum maintenance. It is easy to operate with simple hand gestures or just a slight touch of your finger. So simply wave your hand and operate a smoothly adjustable 3-speed setting according to your cooking style. After every 30 working hours, it regularly cleans the rotor and housing automatically, so you do not have to worry about remembering to turn on the auto-clean function manually. Additionally, a detachable oil-collector tray collects oil and prevents drips onto the cooking surface. It is equipped with a clear plastic window and it is easy to see when the tray is full. It has a silent motor operation.

High Suction Chimneys

Hindware Octavia has come up with chimneys having oil-collector cups. The grease–filled droplets rise up with the hot air and smoke, finally getting collected in the oil-collector cup. The motion sensor feature enables the chimneys to be switched on with just the wave of a hand. There is no filter, only a screen to prevent contact with motor and blower assembly. So it is a filter-less technology that gives optimum suction. It is enabled with a powerful motor with high suction capacity & longer operational life. The high suction capacity ensures that the smoke is sucked out quickly.

Auto Clean Chimney

The Kutchina Turbo DLX 60 is an intelligent auto clean chimney powered by AI, it understands new age customer cooking style and schedules as per cooking frequency and duration. It cleans itself without the touch of the button. It comes with a powerful motor, strong suction capacity and adjustable speeds, so the Turbo DLX 60 gives you the best kitchen experience. This chimney also has a Power Saving LED that provides high efficiency. The Power Saving LED lamp is designed to grant ease while cooking. These are made with Alloy and Metal which makes them work longer.

Filter Less Chimney

Faber Hood Zenith AC BK model is a filter-less, auto-clean Chimney with the latest technology in the Chimney industry. It has designer looks, is slant shape packed with metal blower and high capacity motor gives a powerful suction of 1350 m3/hr. It comes with a stainless steel oil collector which is easy to clean and maintain. Its unique gesture control feature gives you the freedom of operating without touching the control panel. Faber Chimney is a perfect combination of performance, looks, and technology.