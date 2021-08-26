Extra space

GOTI HOUSE Leatherette Material Professional 2 D Ring Premium File Folders is made of leather and looks very smart. It can hold multiple pages. You can add a maximum 40 sleeves/leafs in this file folders for certificates. Each pocket offers a generous amount of space, from homework assignments to presentation documents or household records and receipts. This can be carried around easily and your documents will remain safe. This is waterproof and will not let the pages get damaged.

Nice design

For someone who wants a trendy looking document holder, this is the thing for you. MSQUARE Printed PU Faux Synthetic Leather Material Professional File Folders has a faux leather cover. It has a colourblock design. The quality is great and can hold several documents. The documents will surely remain safe and you will find it very easy to be carried around.

Good quality

Silva Nest PU Leather Two Rings Premium Zip File Folder is made of leather and looks very smart. It can hold multiple pages. This looks like a briefcase when closed and opens up into a platform. This can be carried around easily and your documents will remain safe. This is waterproof and will not let the pages get damaged. The quality of this product is very good and you will surely love it.

Value for money

THE LEATHER WAREHOUSE Zippered Leatherette Handmade Business Portfolio Document Organizer Folder is a great product for the amount you are paying. It is a smart leather case and papers can be easily put inside and taken out. You have separate compartments for paper, cards, pen, etc. Also, this is a handmade product. It is great for oneself or to be given as a gift. You will definitely love this product.