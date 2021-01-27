Premium hair oils for a healthy scalp

Dandruff control oil

100% pure and natural this Tea Tree oil by Soulflower is a vitamin-enriched complete scalp care formulation. We found that this natural dandruff remover oil cleanses the scalp effectively, removes flakes, relieves scalp irritation and stops dryness to make your hair soft and manageable again. This transparent oil has a delightful herb-filled aroma and is easily absorbed by your scalp. If you’re looking for the complex benefits of tea tree essential oil and carrier oils like Jojoba, Castor, Sesame and Olive oil, this is your best pick.

Get thicker, fuller hair

Healthy, beautiful hair starts with a healthy scalp. With all the benefits of 100% natural active ingredients like Bhringraj, Sunflower oil, onion, hibiscus, nettles and more, you can now ensure that your hair follicles get all the nutrients they deserve. Besides adding volume and shine, this fantastic formulation isn’t sticky or greasy and works well to effectively fight hair fall and dandruff. If restoration and rejuvenation are what you want for your scalp and hair, buy this oil today.

Get visible results with regular use

When it comes to finding a high-quality oil for your scalp and your hair, this one stands out from the rest. It relies on premium grade, cold-pressed coconut oil and 11 powerful herbs steeped in natural sunlight for seven whole days. This proprietary ayurvedic medicine works well for men and women and promotes healthier hair growth quickly and easily. Soothe and itchy, parched scalp with the goodness of Ayurveda and stay away from parabens, sulphates, silicones and other harmful chemicals with this top quality oil.

For extra shine and locked-in hydration

Trendy braids and high heat styling can take their toll on the hair and scalp. This premium Rosemary Hair Oil is not only an effective therapeutic solution but also smells great. A regular head massage with this oil seems to infuse hair with nutrients and essential oils that fortify split ends and dry scalp. The flip cap makes it easy to use, and we love how effectively it unclogs hair follicles and pores and repairs heat damaged hair. This paraben, silicone, and sulphate free oil come highly recommended for those dealing with hair breakage or growth issues.