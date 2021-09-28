Brand name

This mask is made from superior cotton which is soft, makes it comfortable on your face and can be used for the whole day for easy breathing. It has a HeiQ Viroblock technology which kills more than 99.9% harmful viruses and bacteria upon contact. When you wear this mask, you are protected from dust, bacteria, small particles in air and much more. This mask can be washed and reused. It has adjustable ear loops which ensures a secure fit and minimal eyewear fogging that reduces irritation and comes in a pack of 3. Lee Cooper adult polyester mask is unisex and is suitable for outdoor, camping, travel, shopping and daily use. It protects you from fog, haze, vehicle exhaust, passive smoking, etc.

Pack of 2

These face masks are engineered with 7 layered Hepta Filtration System for your protection. They give you protection from bacteria and viruses for more than 95% with the help of its particulate filtration efficiency. These masks come in a pack of 2 and they are washable, reusable upto 30 washes. They also have a soft and adjustable ear loop for comfort with an adjustable nose-clip. Jockey Unisex's Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 2) are ergonomically fit that enhance breathability.

Self adjusting

This set consists of 3 face masks. They are made from high quality triple layered cotton fabric that ensures breathability. They are designed to fit the contour of your face. They have soft, adjustable and comfortable ear loops. You can speak easily without any smog or fogging. These masks are unisex and are made from anti-microbial cotton which si comforting and safe for our faces. You can use these masks while running, cycling, woodworking, painting, gardening and other outdoor sports and activities. Prevento Unisex's Cotton Face Masks (Pack of 3), (Classic Dotted Design – 2 Black & 1 Grey Mask) are washable and re-usable up to 45 washes and cane be machine washed.

Extra absorbent

This face mask pack of two is light weight, hand-woven made from cotton layer in ikat weave. It is naturally absorbent and ensures breathability for great all day comfort. It is made from cotton that gives 95% protection with an in-built melt down filter that ensures particulate and bacterial filtration efficiency. It comes with built-in melt down fabric filters for better protection. This mask set has an angled nose clip for better grip and minimizes fogging of sunglasses and spectacles when adjusted properly. Enamor MA02 ikat craft mask : 3-Layer Reversible Safety Mask with Cotton Comfort | Adult Mask - Pack of 2 are hand washable and it opens an opportunity for the handloom ikat weavers of our country.