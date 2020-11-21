Premium designer party wear sarees

Vibrant Colour Combination

A pure raw silk saree having a highly contrasting colour combination of yellow and pink. It has reham embroidery at the loser borders with stone work and clean cut work design running on all the borders. It is very soft on feel and has a very simple make. The raw silk fabric used makes it resistant to wrinkles and drapes excellently across your body. Roop Kashish Women's Silk Saree with Blouse Piece is that saree which will fit effortlessly in every setting.

Simple and Attractive

A cream coloured saree that gives out a very serene look with heavy embroidery done at its borders. It is made from georgette fabric that is light in weight and breathable. The saree is structured in a way to nicely drape across your body and flowing effortlessly down creating an eye-catching look. If you are looking for a saree to be worn at an evening party, you should definitely consider JAINA SAREES Women's Polyester Saree With Blouse Piece that is 6.5 meters in length and comes with a blouse piece.

Floral Design

Made from incredibly delicate chiffon fabric, this saree bedazzles with its design and alluring appeal. Available in a vibrant red colour, it has a zari work done in floral pattern in Kanjivaram style. It comes with an unstitched chiffon blouse. For longevity, always dry clean this majestic drape. If you are looking for a saree to be worn at a casual occasion, Mimosa Art Chiffon Wedding saree Kanjivarm Pattu style With Running Blouse is the one for you.

Intricate Zari Work

A saree made from a blend Banarasi silk and cotton making it soft and comfortable to wear for long hours along with very smooth and supple giving the qualities of both the fabrics. It has a gorgeous colour combination of pink and off white with a complement of silver intricate zari work on the borders. It comes with a matching blouse piece together with the saree having a total length of 6.20 meters. SBT Women's Banarasi Soft Pure Cotton Silk Blended Zari Resham Saree suits best as a light party wear.