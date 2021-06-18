Wooden cradle

This is an antique crib for your baby made out of strong wood to ensure safety. IRIS Wooden Cradle is fitted with mosquito nets to shield your baby from mosquitoes and creepy crawlies, particularly during the warm months. A reliable mosquito net from our rundown will guard them against sickness transmitted by mosquitoes. The size of it is 110 X 65 X 94 cm. It has a smooth silk finish and common tone with a bit of earthy colored tone. This crib has delicate bed boards and is accompanied by a premium quality fitted sheet. It is breathable and hypoallergenic. The cot has four wheels that make it easy to shift and use in different rooms.

Toddler bed

With a smooth premium finish to a 2 side pressed surface, this wooden infant bed is suitable for kids. By adjusting certain screws, the cot can be easily set up for your charming youngster. Adjust the tallness of the wooden infant cradle according to your child's height by effectively changing the degrees of the base with lockable wheels. Sleeping pad Included is included for comfortable bedding to make the wooden crib more agreeable. Premium quality is ensured with great pinewood along with smooth completion to make the bed look premium and exquisite. The size is 93*65*125 for children up to 3 years of age.

Ideal for indoor use

Move the cradle back and forth for the comfort of your little one. All Baybee Cradles are EN 716 Certified. It can withstand loads of 25 kg. It is handmade out of rich New Zealand pine wood. Support has a rich white finish and contemporary styling. Ideal for indoor use-house, kindergarten, emergency clinics, and so forth. Easily foldable, and there is a removable mosquito net that can be kept half-open during daily use and you can remove it when not being used. A smooth and delicate swing for the infant's security is also there.

Detachable cradle

It is made of New Zealand pine wood. Wheels are provided with locks to keep it static when required. It incorporates manual swinging movement with a separable mosquito net for both bassinet and crib. The front railing can be opened to extend the bed, permitting the bed to lengthen with the child’s growth. Side railing can be opened to append to the parents' bed with extra room underneath the base for storing things. It is a portable cradle with bright brown color that comes without a mattress. Prescribed age limit and weight are 0 to 2-year infants weighing up to 15kg; Crib external measurement is 118x69x99cm.