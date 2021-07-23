For those who like the vintage look

This coffee mug is a total must-buy for its unique vintage touch. It also looks quite fancy because it resembles an old-timey teacup. The iconic design combining blue stripes and a lace design is perfect for gifting to men and women because of its neutral blue shade. And though the design is eye-catching, it is still minimal enough to be used every day. It’s also made with high-quality porcelain, so it will look great in your hand and add that premium feel.

Chic mugs suitable for all occasions and tastes

This set of two high-quality coffee mugs is another excellent gift choice for any special occasion. It’s a great option if you’re not exactly sure about the preferences of the person you will be giving this to. This is because the design is stunning and something that all ages and tastes can enjoy. The classic white design with gold accents will also match any type of decor or tableware. It is sure to be a great addition to anyone’s collection.

For a touch of sophistication

If you’re looking to gift your loved one a complete set of six mugs, this may be the perfect option for you. These mugs are pretty versatile. They are plain enough to be used for everyday use. But they also have just the right amount of sophistication for dinner parties and gatherings. The 24K gold accents around the lip add a perfect touch of luxury. The build quality is also excellent. The mugs are made from 100% food-grade material and are freezer and dishwasher safe.

Perfect for your hot cuppa or cool drinks

Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, these mugs are BPA-free and can hold liquids of all temperatures. These are a total essential item for all kitchens. The set of 4 is perfect for use throughout the week or if you’ve got a small household. The round design also makes it easy to hold and grip. You can also reheat your liquid in a flash because they are also microwave safe. So if you’re looking for a great addition to your crockery collection that will last you years, go for this one.